Zoe Ball transforms her hair - and we love it! The TV presenter paid a trip to a top colour specialist in Mayfair, London

Zoe Ball felt better than ever after enjoying some pamper time in London on Wednesday. The TV presenter – who is renowned for her edgy blonde hairstyle – had her roots touched up at hair colour specialist Four London in Mayfair, and she not only looked fantastic, but felt great too. The mother-of-two posted a video of herself smiling as she shook her head to show off her freshly-dyed hair, captioning the footage: "When Denise @fourlondon blondes you up & you skip in the sunshine. Fans adored her hair and seeing just how happy she looked, with one writing: "Look at you," accompanied by a love heart eye emoji, while another said: "Looks lovely." A third added: "I feel renewed when I am blonded up x."

Zoe Ball rocked a blonder hairstyle after taking a trip to celebrity salon Four London

Hairdresser Denise specialises in colour, and part-owns the stylish salon along with three of her close friends. Other big-name stars who are fans of Four London include Nigella Lawson, Yasmin Le Bon and Natascha McElhone. Denise previously spoke about working with celebrities while chatting to Stylist, revealing that she sometimes gets "a bit nervous" when talking to well-known faces. She added: "We like to treat everybody like a VIP so dealing with famous people doesn’t have an impact on how I work."

The TV presenter posted a video of her freshly-dyed hair on social media

It's a brand-new year for Zoe, who faced heartbreak in 2017 following the tragic death of her boyfriend Billy Yates in May. The cameraman took his own life, and the TV presenter has since been campaigning on social media to help raise awareness of mental health. The mum-of-two paid a heartfelt tribute on social media in November to mark six months since his passing. She shared a photo of the two smiling together, where she wrote about how much Billy was missed and thanked everyone for their support, which has helped her "more than you could ever imagine".