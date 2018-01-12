Peter Andre goes back in time with retro haircut The Mysterious Girl singer shared a fun throwback photo of himself on Instagram on Thursday – and fans loved it!

Peter Andre has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years, and he took a trip down memory lane on Thursday to share a photo on Instagram of his younger-looking self rocking a seriously retro 'do. Alongside the photo, the Mysterious Girl singer joked to his followers: "#throwbackthursday Don’t ask cos I just can't explain." The image delighted his fans, who had plenty to say about his longer hairstyle. One wrote: "It's funny when we look back at our hairstyles we look younger now," while another said: "Ohhh my!" A third added: "My God Peter what a transformation to your appearance now!" Others guessed that the hair was in fact not his own, with one asking: "Is that a wig?"

STORY: Zoe Ball transforms her hair - and we love it!

Peter Andre's hair was the talking point on social media after he shared a throwback photo

The dad-of-four has enjoyed a busy start to the year with his young family and wife Emily MacDonagh, with the clan hitting the slopes on a skiing holiday. During their time away, the Australian born singer shared plenty of photographs on social media, including a sweet image of his youngest daughter Amelia lying in the snow on the eve of her fourth birthday. "I'm four tomorrow and I'm feeling great", he captioned the snap.

The Mysterious Girl singer has just come back from a family ski holiday

The singer also shared a video of himself tobogganing down a hill with Amelia while his eldest daughter, Princess Tiammii, 10, chased after them, writing: "We forgot Bista: Amelia having the time of her life." Peter, 44, is also the proud dad to sons Junior, 12, and Theo, one. Peter shares his two oldest children with ex-wife Katie Price, and takes it in turns each year with the Loose Women panellist to have them for Christmas Day. This year, it was Peter's turn, meaning all four of his children were under the same roof on Christmas morning.