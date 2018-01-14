Cheryl shows off gorgeous hair look in star-studded campaign The singer front L'Oreal's latest campaign along with a whole host of famous faces

Cheryl is renowned for her glossy, chocolate brown hair, and it was her crowning glory once again as she starred in an exciting, ground-breaking multimedia campaign for L’Oréal Paris Elvive. In the new advert, released on Sunday, the former X Factor judge looked as gorgeous as ever as she posed for the camera, with her voluminous tresses styled in a sleek, straight do with a centre-parting.

The ground-breaking new advert stars an abundance of high-profile celebrities and bloggers including Cheryl, actress Neelam Gill, Dougie Pointer from McFly and bloggers Nadine Baggott, and Lydia Millen, who all celebrate and talk about the unique relationship they have with their hair – a markedly different concept for the iconic beauty brand.

Cheryl looked incredible in L'Oreal's latest campaign

This exciting and unique campaign is the first-of-its-kind - and has been shot by famous photographer Rankin. It shows the ambassadors explaining the often-complicated relationships they have with their hair, and how it makes them feel. Each person in the new-age campaign represents a different Elvive product, with Cheryl fronting the Full Restore Five shampoo.

The L'Oreal advert also features the likes of Dougie from McFly

As a L'Oreal Paris ambassador, Cheryl has made her mark in the beauty world, and revealed a new make-up range with the brand in October. She shared the news with followers on social media, posting a video of herself dressed in a white lab coat and protective eye wear as she went into the make-up laboratory to create new colours for her range. "I’m so excited to be making shades for my collection," she said, looking stylish with her hair worn down and wearing a bright red lipstick.