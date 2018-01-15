Millie Bobby Brown 'misses' shaved head and reveals why she liked the look Millie Bobby Brown inspired others to share photos of their own shaved heads

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her close cropped hairstyle during the first season of Stranger Things, and admitted that she missed the look. The 13-year-old actress tweeted: "I miss my shaved head. Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too." Her messages prompted many of her fans to share their own stories on why they decided to shave their head.

Millie spoke about her shaved head on Twitter

One mum wrote: "My seven year old wanted to be Eleven for Halloween. When I asked her what she wanted to do with her hair she just said, "Shave it," with a straight face. So we did. She LOVES Stranger Things and the character you play means a lot to her." Another person added: "Amen to that!! Inspired by Eleven and never felt better," along with a selfie showing off her chic look. Another person wrote: "Best decision I've ever made. It made me realise that the concept of beauty is truly subjective, and I can be pretty like me, I don't have to be pretty like other people. Plus I have only used like two bottles of shampoo/conditioner in 6 months so that's cool too."

Millie grew her hair back after the first season of Stranger Things

Millie isn't the only star to shave their hair off for a role, as Charlize Theron and Kate Hudson also went for the chop for film projects. Speaking about shaving her head for Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize told Ryan Seacrest: "It's the most freeing thing, I highly recommend it. I think every woman should do it." Speaking to ET Online, she added: "This was an exciting one for me. I just had this moment where I was like, 'I need to shave my head! I can't think about what I'm going to do with my hair in this movie. I'm going to be in the desert. I'm a new mother. Let's just shave it.' The next day we did it. I can't even imagine doing it any other way."