Blake Lively looks totally different as a brunette – and fans love it! The talented actress posted a new photo of herself sporting a dark brown pixie cut

Blake Lively's trademark long, blonde hair has been replaced by a dark brown pixie cut – and she can certainly pull it off! The Gossip Girl actress – who is starring in upcoming movie The Rhythm Section – took to her Instagram account on Sunday to show off her new look with followers. Ryan Reynold's wife posted a boomerang video of her new hair look, which was dyed jet black and styled in a sleek, pixie cut. The 30-year-old's make-up further complemented her hair, with a defined brow, smoky eye and bold red lip completing her transformation.

The chic hairstyle went down a treat with Blake's fans, who were quick to comment on her hairstyle. One told her: "You look absolutely beautiful," while another said: "Ahh I love it!" A third added: "Wow, you look really good." Others, however, were unsure whether or not Blake's hair was in fact a wig, with one asking: "Is that for real?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CELEBRITY HAIR TRANSFORMATIONS

Blake Lively rocked a short, brown hairstyle in a new Instagram selfie

Blake's brunette hair is for her upcoming role in The Rhythm Section, in which she plays lead role Stephanie Patrick, who seeks revenge after a plane crash kills her family. The actress stars alongside other big names including Jude Law, Daniel Mays and Raza Jaffrey, with the film set for release in 2019.

STORY: Here's why Blake Lively's selfie totally backfired on her

The American actress is renowned for her trademark long, blonde hair

The star's new hair isn’t the only thing that has caught her followers' attention of late. Blake faced backlash on New Year's Eve after posting what was meant to be a tongue-in-cheek message to husband Ryan. The actress shared a photo of herself as her old Gossip Girl character Serena Van Der Woodsen in full make-up, which she captioned: "Just a little #makeupfree selfie to round out the year. #2007 #aunaturale."

Blake's 18.9 million followers didn't seem to catch on to her irony though, with many taking to the comments section to accuse her of fakery. "She's beautiful but hardly make-up free... I guess a celeb's idea of make-up free is 2 inches or less. For regular girls it’s straight out of the shower, freshly scrubbed skin with no lashes, brows or lip gloss," one fan wrote. Others, however, were quick to jump to her defence. "I am really surprised by the number of people who don't have the ability to understand sarcasm and have started bashing Blake unnecessarily," one commented.