Has Meghan Markle inspired Victoria Beckham's latest style? The former Spice Girl was pictured in Paris with a messy bun

Meghan Markle's influence on the world of fashion and beauty is immense, with fashion watchers fast to emulate everything from her choice of clothes to her makeup look since the news of her engagement to Prince Harry. And it's not just us who are keen to copy the former Suits star's style, but celebrities too! Having perfected a chic messy bun during her past two royal engagements, Meghan's hair look seems to have inspired Victoria Beckham – a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – who was spotted rocking the effortless hair look while out in Paris on Thursday night.

Meghan Markle's messy bun has influenced Victoria Beckham

Victoria was pictured in the front row of Louis Vuitton's AW18 menswear show with her long, brunette hair scraped back in a relaxed updo, with loose strands of hair framing her face. Dressed in mustard trousers, a beige coat and a red and white striped shirt with a burgundy turtleneck, David Beckham's wife's hair was almost identical to Meghan's, who too had stepped out on Thursday for her third royal engagement in Cardiff. She was first seen rocking the hairstyle earlier in the month while in Brixton. It was a new look for Meghan, who typically wears her long hair down.

Victoria and Meghan both stepped out on Thursday with identical hairstyles and rocking statement trousers

It was reported in December that Victoria and Meghan had struck up a close friendship after Victoria recommended a list of salons in London for Meghan to try out following her move from LA. A royal insider told The Sun: "Meghan has been really pleased with Victoria's beauty recommendations and has her to thank for meeting new friends in London.They have grown close and ­regularly text after Victoria told Meghan to visit Sarah Chapman, who bills herself 'London's most sought-after facialist'".

The source continued: "Meghan trusts and appreciates her advice. She is even thinking about using Victoria's ­hairdresser over the Christmas ­period." Meghan even chose to wear a cashmere jumper by Victoria Beckham for her official engagement photos with Prince Harry – which were released in December.