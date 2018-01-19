Meet the hairdresser behind Prince William's £180 haircut The Prince stepped out with a much shorter hairstyle on Thursday

Prince William got everyone talking this week after arriving to a royal engagement on Thursday with a brand new hairdo. The second-in-line to the throne sported a buzzcut when he appeared at Evelina London on Thursday as part of the charity Step Into Health, and it has now been revealed that the hairdresser behind his brand new look was award-winning celebrity hair stylist Joey Wheeler. The haircut set William back £180, and was done at Kensington Palace. Joey's long list of famous clients including Declan Donnelly, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Caine – to name but a few.

Prince William debuted his new haircut by Joey Wheeler on Thursday

Joey is the Senior Stylist at Richard Ward, where he has been working for the past 11 years. The hairdresser has won the salon's Junior of the Year competition twice, and the Employee Of The Year award throughout his reign, with his hair styling described on the Richard Ward website as "unique" and "sharp". Along with styling the hair of well-known faces, Joey has also worked for the likes of Vogue magazine on fashion shoots. When he isn't working, Joey enjoys travelling with his partner Sophie Jennings – with the pair frequently sharing snaps from exotic locations on their respective Instagram accounts.

Joey Wheeler is the Senior Stylist at Richard Ward

Richard Ward himself – who Joey has worked closely with over the years – has previously cut and styled William's wife's hair. Richard memorably cut the Duchess of Cambridge a grown-out fringe back in 2015, which was dubbed the 'gringe'. Richard then appeared on This Morning to style the look on presenter Holly Willoughby, who was "thrilled" with the results. William's haircut was met with compliments after fans observed his new 'do on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Keeping it real," while another joked: "Excellent… If you don't have much just be honest… top man!" William has previously poked fun at his receding hairline, telling hairstylist Taz Kabria: "I don't have much hair, I can't give you much business," during a visit to a café with a hairdresser's salon next door.