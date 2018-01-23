Ferne McCann shows off gorgeous blonde hair - see the dramatic transformation The mum-of-one wants to see if blondes have more fun!

Ferne McCann has decided to switch things up! The former TOWIE star ditched her glossy brunette locks for a bold blonde hairstyle this week. Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-of-one debuted her transformation, telling her followers that she wants to see if blondes do "have more fun". She said in the caption: "Fancied A Change... let's see who has more fun." She added: "A massive thankyou to @jameswsilk who done this unbelievable colour change + @easilockshair extensions."



The new look went down a treat with her fans. One wrote: "You look so gorgeous blonde, really suits you." Another remarked: "You look absolutely stunning hun and really suits you." A third post read: "You'll have way more fun lol and you are single." A fourth added: "Omg you look so different, I love it." Ferne later shared a picture of her baby girl, showing off her radiant complexion as cradled little Sunday, during a visit to the Ham Yard Hotel. "A lovely day with my girl," she told her followers.

It's been a difficult few months for Ferne; the father of her daughter, Arthur Collins, was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for carrying out an acid attack at a busy London nightclub, which injured 22 people. Arthur was convicted of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and nine counts of actual bodily harm at a hearing in November. The news of the sentencing came a little over a month after Ferne gave birth to her daughter Sunday Sky. She recently appeared on ITV documentary Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and spoke about struggling with the news - explaining: "I'm scared, I feel lonely, I feel sad."

