﻿
Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann shows off gorgeous blonde hair - see the dramatic transformation

The mum-of-one wants to see if blondes have more fun!

by Sharnaz Shahid

Ferne McCann has decided to switch things up! The former TOWIE star ditched her glossy brunette locks for a bold blonde hairstyle this week. Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-of-one debuted her transformation, telling her followers that she wants to see if blondes do "have more fun". She said in the caption: "Fancied A Change... let's see who has more fun." She added: "A massive thankyou to @jameswsilk who done this unbelievable colour change + @easilockshair extensions."

Ferne-McCann-instagram

Ferne McCann has gone blonde!

The new look went down a treat with her fans. One wrote: "You look so gorgeous blonde, really suits you." Another remarked: "You look absolutely stunning hun and really suits you." A third post read: "You'll have way more fun lol and you are single." A fourth added: "Omg you look so different, I love it." Ferne later shared a picture of her baby girl, showing off her radiant complexion as cradled little Sunday, during a visit to the Ham Yard Hotel. "A lovely day with my girl," she told her followers.

STORY: Ferne McCann shares cute photo of baby daughter

 

A lovely day with my girl. ______________________________ Afternoon tea @ the Ham Yard. #sundays

A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

It's been a difficult few months for Ferne; the father of her daughter, Arthur Collins, was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for carrying out an acid attack at a busy London nightclub, which injured 22 people. Arthur was convicted of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and nine counts of actual bodily harm at a hearing in November. The news of the sentencing came a little over a month after Ferne gave birth to her daughter Sunday Sky. She recently appeared on ITV documentary Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and spoke about struggling with the news - explaining: "I'm scared, I feel lonely, I feel sad."

MORE: Ferne McCann wows in high-street style

Loading the player...

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment