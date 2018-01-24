Kate reveals different hairstyle – and it looks great! The Duchess of Cambridge styled her hair differently from normal for Wednesday's engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge more often than not wears her long, brown hair down in bouncy waves, but for Wednesday's royal engagement at King's College in London, she opted for a new look! Kate was pictured with her hair styled in a sleek ponytail as she braved the rain to visit the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at the university. The Duchess, 36, is normally only seen wearing her hair in up in a ponytail when at sports events, but as ever, the chic style suited her stylish outfit. Kate was dressed in a vibrant pastel coat by Seraphineand and high heel shoes. The coat snugly covered her growing baby bump, perfectly skimming over her pregnant frame.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic with her hair styled in a ponytail

As one of the world's most stylish royals, Kate's change in hairstyle – no matter how subtle – is often a topic of discussion. In November, the mother-of-two unveiled a new look on Remembrance Sunday, swapping her trademark Chelsea blow-dry for a faux bob. Kate had tucked in the ends of her hair to achieve a shorter look, and chose a voluminous style, keeping her low chignon fastened in place using pin curls. Back in July, Kate debuted a shorter hairstyle at Wimbledon, which was later dubbed the Kate bob – or 'the Kob' for short by royal watchers. In 2015, meanwhile, her trusted hairdresser – Richard Ward – cut her a grown-up fringe, which was dubbed the 'gringe'. Richard later appeared on ITV's daytime show This Morning to replicate the new look on co-host Holly Willoughby live on air.

Kate often experiments with new hairstyles

Kate isn't the only royal who has been experimenting with her hair this month. Her husband, Prince William, sported a buzzcut last Thursday when he arrived at Evelina London as part of the charity Step Into Health. It was later revealed that his haircut had set him back £180, and that it had been done at Kensington Palace by award-winning celebrity hairstylist Joey Wheeler. Joey's long list of famous clients including Declan Donnelly, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Caine – to name but a few.