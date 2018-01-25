﻿
zooey deschanel

New Girl's Zooey Deschanel shows off fabulous new hairstyle - see the transformation

The New Girl star has debuted a brand new style!

by Sharnaz Shahid

Zooey Deschanel is the latest in a string of stars to debut a brand new look this year. The New Girl actress has unveiled a bold new bob, having ditched her long locks in favour of a more dramatic style. "Meant to post this weeks ago: thanks @mararoszak for my big time haircut," she wrote alongside an Instagram picture showing her new transformation. Mara Roszak is a celebrity hairstylist who has previously worked for the likes of Brie Larson, Emilia Clarke, Cara Delevingne and Emma Stone.

zooey-deschanel-instagram

Zooey Deschanel has a brand new look - and fans love it!

The new look went down a treat with her fans. One wrote: "You're always gorgeous! Love the new cut!" Another said: "Beautiful!! Very much suits you." A third post read: "Well that’s a fun change! I love it!" A fourth follower remarked: "Very Audrey Tatou! Tres chic!" This new hairstyle is a complete change for Zooey, who over the years has become known for her long glossy brunette hair with a blunt, full fringe.

GALLERY: Best celebrity fringes to copy from Claudia Winkleman to Alex Jones

Loading the player...

In 2013, Zooey opened up about her signature hairstyle, explaining why she always rocks a fringe. She told Glamour: "It all started at age two, when, at my very first haircut, the stylist lopped off the front of my waves into girly, face-framing fringe. I've had bangs for most of my life since. I was way more into doing my hair and makeup than my older sister, Emily." She added: "I've tried growing out my bangs a few times, but it's never stuck. They've been styled into all sorts of shapes and lengths. Now I'm very specific about how they look and feel."

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment