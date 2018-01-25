New Girl's Zooey Deschanel shows off fabulous new hairstyle - see the transformation The New Girl star has debuted a brand new style!

Zooey Deschanel is the latest in a string of stars to debut a brand new look this year. The New Girl actress has unveiled a bold new bob, having ditched her long locks in favour of a more dramatic style. "Meant to post this weeks ago: thanks @mararoszak for my big time haircut," she wrote alongside an Instagram picture showing her new transformation. Mara Roszak is a celebrity hairstylist who has previously worked for the likes of Brie Larson, Emilia Clarke, Cara Delevingne and Emma Stone.

Zooey Deschanel has a brand new look - and fans love it!

The new look went down a treat with her fans. One wrote: "You're always gorgeous! Love the new cut!" Another said: "Beautiful!! Very much suits you." A third post read: "Well that’s a fun change! I love it!" A fourth follower remarked: "Very Audrey Tatou! Tres chic!" This new hairstyle is a complete change for Zooey, who over the years has become known for her long glossy brunette hair with a blunt, full fringe.

GALLERY: Best celebrity fringes to copy from Claudia Winkleman to Alex Jones

Loading the player...

In 2013, Zooey opened up about her signature hairstyle, explaining why she always rocks a fringe. She told Glamour: "It all started at age two, when, at my very first haircut, the stylist lopped off the front of my waves into girly, face-framing fringe. I've had bangs for most of my life since. I was way more into doing my hair and makeup than my older sister, Emily." She added: "I've tried growing out my bangs a few times, but it's never stuck. They've been styled into all sorts of shapes and lengths. Now I'm very specific about how they look and feel."