Kate cuts her hair for children's cancer charity The Duchess reportedly donated seven inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust last year

The Duchess of Cambridge is renowned for her long, brunette hair, and is thought to have donated seven inches of it to a children's charity last year. It is believed that the caring mother-of-two thought up the idea while her hairdresser, Joey Wheeler, was cutting her hair at Kensington Palace. A royal source told Sunday Express: "Four months ago Joey persuaded her it was time to take off some of her hair, he said it was just getting too long. While Joey was snipping away the idea came to her of doing some good with it rather than throwing it away." The source added: "She mentioned it to Joey, who thought it was a brilliant idea."

It is believed that Kate's hair was donated to Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair through illness including cancer. The 36-year-old's hair was then sent under someone else's name, with the source saying: "It was sent using someone else's name, so that the trust didn’t know it was from a royal source – they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area."

The Duchess of Cambridge is thought to have cut her hair for the Little Princess Trust

Upon hearing the news, the Little Princess Trust said that it was a "great surprise". Helen Creese, a spokeswoman for the charity, said: "It's a complete surprise. Obviously we're all absolutely delighted that she donated her hair, and we're very grateful as well, just as we're grateful to everyone who chooses to support the charity in this way, and so many people do. We're assuming that she might have sent the donation anonymously." She said the charity receives anonymous donations from time to time, adding: "It's such a selfless act anyway to donate your hair to help a sick child or young adult."