David Beckham unveils brand new haircut! The former footballer has debuted a shorter style

David Beckham has been sporting longer hair in recent months, but this week the former footballer decided to go for the chop! David, 42, unveiled a fresh new trim in a photo shared by his son Romeo Beckham on Instagram on Monday. In the image, the star can be seen with closely-cropped back and sides with a slightly longer style on the top. David's hairstyles have always made headlines, from his 2002 Mohawk to meeting Nelson Mandela with cornrows, and in recent weeks, he has attracted attention with his longer style, which he has worn up in a man bun or loose around his shoulders. But now he has decided to revert back to his shorter style – to coincide with the launch of his long-awaited Major League Soccer franchise in Miami on Monday.

David's new shorter hairstyle was unveiled in a photo shared by son Romeo Beckham

The former England captain is set to host a press conference alongside MLS commissioner Don Garber, it has been announced, with a press release from promoters saying "an important announcement on the future of soccer in Miami will be made" at the conference on 29 January. No further details have yet been given.

The former footballer has been sporting long hair in recent weeks

It's a busy time for the father-of-four; earlier this month he launched his own grooming brand called House 99, in partnership with L'Oréal. He has revealed he chose the number 99 as it marks the year he married his wife Victoria Beckham, their eldest son Brooklyn was born, and his football club at the time, Manchester United, won the treble. The collection has been inspired by British barber shops, as well as David's own favourite skincare favourites, with 21 products ranging from the Bold Statement Tattoo Body moisturiser to the Softer Touch Beard Oil.