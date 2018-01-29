Rochelle Humes shares gorgeous curly hair transformation photo The TV presenter shared a series of cute childhood photos to show how her naturally curly hair has changed throughout the years

At the start of the year, Rochelle Humes ditched the hair straighteners in a bid to embrace her naturally curly hair. And on Monday, she decided to take a trip down memory lane to look back at how her curls have transformed over the years. Taking to her Instagram account, the TV presenter posted a collage of childhood photos from various stages of her life, which showed her hair ranging from having tight ringlets to bouncy waves. Marvin Humes' wife explained in the caption that she had created the photo after trying to get her hair "healthy again". Rochelle also revealed that she had started straightening her hair at the age of 18, but now that she has stopped, is looking forward to seeing how her "curl pattern will end up."

Rochelle Humes posted a photo collage of her curly hair throughout the years

After posting the photo, Rochelle's followers were quick to compliment her curls, with one writing: "I'm so jealous of your curls, I have natural waves and I so wish I had curly hair." Another noticed the family resemblance between Rochelle and her young daughter, Alaia-Mai, writing: "Alaia is the spitting image of you omg!! So gorgeous." A third added: "How I wish you could speak to my daughter. Every Sunday she has me straighten her beautiful spiral curls! It's heartbreaking that she is yet to learn and embrace how stunning they are."

RELATED: Rochelle Humes undergoes beauty transformation after daughter's heartbreaking revelation

The TV presenter has been embracing her curls since the beginning of the year

Rochelle has been wearing her hair curly since the beginning of the year in a bid to help install confidence in her four-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai. The doting mum told her social media followers in December that she was planning on stopping straightening her hair after her little girl told her that she didn’t like having curly hair, as "she didn’t look like a princess". The mother-of-two went on to explain that she was worried she had encouraged her daughter's way of thinking because she frequently straightened her own hair in front of her.