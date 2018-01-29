Duchess of Cambridge's hairdresser shares secrets behind royal's hairstyle for upcoming tour Prince William and Kate are set to go on their first royal tour of the year

The Duchess of Cambridge's trademark hair will undoubtedly be one of the talking points when she and Prince William embark on their four-day visit to Sweden and Norway later this week. And ahead of the tour, Kate's hairdresser has shared a picture of the royal's beauty bag, filled with several hair tools and products. Some of the essentials include two hairdryers, no doubt for Kate's perfect blow-dries, and three different sets of hair curlers, used to create her beautiful glossy waves.

Duchess Kate is famed for her loose brunette waves

Other contents that HELLO! has managed to identify include Charles Worthington's Volume & Bounce Body Booster and the Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray, which costs just £12.98 from Boots, as well as L'Oreal Elnett hairspray, which costs £3.98. The other large can appears to be Essential Maximum Hold (unperfumed) hairspray, also from Boots. But when it comes to washing the royal's hair, it seems Kate is a fan of Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, which is worth £18.

GALLERY: Duchess Kate's best hair looks from 2017

Hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker often joins Kate on her royal tours

Amanda has also picked an extensive selection of eight round blow dry hairbrushes and five paddle brushes, including Mason Pearson Handy Bristle & Nylon hairbrush (£58.50) as well as seven combs. The beauty bag was completed with two extension plugs and three European plug adapters. It's no surprise to see Amanda getting ready to join Kate on the tour - the famed hairdresser, who has styled Kate's tresses for years, has joined the royals on previous tours and even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves.

Will Duchess Kate wear this high-street brand in Sweden?

It seems Amanda's connection with the royals doesn't end there; her ex-husband, Neville Tucker, owned a hair salon in Knightsbridge which held the Royal Warrant from 1980 to 1994. According to Tatler, the former couple worked closely with the Queen's former personal hairdresser, Charles Martyn.