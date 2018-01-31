Jenna Coleman wows with dramatic hair transformation The Victoria star, 31, showcased her new look – and fans love it!

It's a new year, and a new hairstyle for Jenna Coleman, who has transformed her signature brunette locks following a trip to the salon. The Victoria star, 31, unveiled her new caramel-hued hair before flying off to Australia on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram account to share a photo of her hair, Jenna simply captioned the shot: "Downunder The Cry," referring to the new drama series she is set to film over there. Fans were quick to compliment her new appearance, with one saying: "Lovely picture of you as usual, Jenna," while another said: "Ohhh different hair! Looks nice." A third added: "The blonde looks amazing." Jenna, who looked stylish in a striped jumper, was pictured with minimal makeup, while her hair was styled in loose waves.

Jenna Coleman looks gorgeous with blonde hair

The Cry – a BBC One psychological drama adapted from the Helen FitzGerald novel - sees Jenna star as new mum Joanna, whose baby son Noah is abducted from a small coastal town in Australia. Noah's dad, meanwhile, is played by Australian actor Ewen Leslie, with filming taking place in both Australia and Scotland. This is Jenna's latest acting project, with the star having first rose to fame in ITV soap Emmerdale, before going on to star in shows including Waterloo Road and Doctor Who. She then made a name for herself as the protagonist in ITV's Victoria, which first aired in 2016.

The actress recently went to the Maldives

Jenna has been non-stop travelling this year, and has recently come back from a holiday in the Maldives. The actress shared a number of snaps from her travels, including a glamorous photo of her posing in front of a clear blue sea, dressed in a monochrome summer dress, teamed with a patent Burberry handbag. In another picture, Jenna was seen taking a walk in a vegetable garden, wearing another stylish number. The star teamed a black polka dot dress with a pair of studded sandals and oversized shades.