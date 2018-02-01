How to copy Holly Willoughby's wavy hairstyle The TV star wore her hair in a stunning wavy style on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's hair always looks perfectly styled, and in her latest Instagram photo the star appears with a glamorous wavy look. The This Morning host shared the snap with her followers after Thursday's show, in which she wore a cool leather mini skirt and ankle boots. In the picture, Holly's blonde hair falls into gorgeous waves that frame her face. But how does the presenter achieve the look? We asked hairdresser Edward James – who runs Edward James’s Salon & Spa and whose celebrity clients include Cara Delevingne, Sophie Dahl and Amanda Holden – for some tips on recreating Holly's wavy hairstyle at home.

Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

Here's how to copy Holly's wavy hairstyle…

STEP ONE

Edward says: "In clean damp hair, spritz the hair with a heat protector product such as Aveda Damage Control spray. Apply a volumizing mousse such as Oribe, Grandiose Hair Pluming mousse, this will create hold and help you achieve volume."

STEP TWO

"Begin by drying the hair using a paddle brush, brushing the hair in diﬀerent directions. Once the hair is 70 per cent dry, section the hair into four quadrants working towards your preferred parting."

STEP THREE

"Take your medium sized ceramic brush and starting at the nape, blow dry sections of hair no bigger than your brush," advises Edward. "Focus on creating root lift and volume at the roots, yet a smooth and straight ﬁnish through the mid-lengths and ends."

STEP FOUR

"When the blow dry is complete, take a vertical section starting at the hairline from the parting to the front of the ear. In a two inch section, curl the hair rotating the irons in a half rotation, curling away from the face. Continue taking vertical sections working your way towards the centre of the nape area. Begin on the opposite side of the head and repeat the process, curling away from the face."

STEP FIVE

To finish the look, Edward says: "Once completed, use your paddle brush to brush out the curls and dress the curls into the desired shape. Finally set the style with a fine hold mist hairspray such as Bumble & Bumble Strong finish hairspray."