Rochelle Humes is 'bursting with excitement' telling fans big news Marvin Humes' wife is set to launch a children's hair and skincare range

Rochelle Humes has been working on a secret project over the past two years, and on Monday she finally got to reveal all. The TV presenter said that she was "bursting with excitement" as she wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, telling her followers that she will be releasing a children's hair and skincare range this summer, made with "the best, clean and kindest products". The mother-of-two is also set to release a children's book, which she said was something she would have liked to have read as a little girl, and something she hoped would "show young children that everyone is different, and to embrace what makes them beautiful".

Rochelle Humes revealed her exciting news on Instagram on Monday

Following her announcement, Rochelle's loyal fans took to the comments section to congratulate her on her news. One wrote: "Yes! Love this! Well done," while another said: "Ohh congratulations this sounds super exciting. Can't wait to see." A third made reference to Rochelle's accompanying photo, which showed the star reading a book to a group of children – all of whom had curly hair. "All those gorgeous curls. Can't wait to try the products on my girls! Will there be anything especially for curls?" As well with her choice of photo, Rochelle heavily hinted that her products will focus on curly hair, by ending her post with the caption: "#Curlslikeus."

Rochelle recently shared a curly hair transformation photo

Since the beginning of the year, Rochelle - who would regularly straighten her naturally wavy hair - has been wearing her hair curly in a bid to help instil confidence in her four-year-old daughter, Alaia-Mai. The doting mum told her social media followers in December that she was planning to stop straightening her hair after her little girl told her that she didn’t like having curly hair, as "she didn’t look like a princess". The mother-of-two went on to explain that she was worried she had encouraged her daughter's way of thinking because she frequently straightened her own hair in front of her.

