She's tried and tested various hairstyles over the decades, and it seems Sarah Jessica Parker has once again undergone a dramatic transformation. The Sex and the City actress took to her Instagram page on Monday to post a cryptic picture of some loose ends on her lap. "Not saying anything," she simply wrote in the caption. Fans quickly rushed to post comments, with one saying: "OMG!!!!! New hairdo. Can't wait. You look great always no matter the hair length." Another said: "We need a clue! How short? Can’t wait!!! Love this already."

Sarah Jessica Parker has hinted she has had a makeover

Some of her followers even speculated whether the haircut was for her role in Divorce. One fan asked: "Are you cutting your hair for @divorceonhbo???" Another fan questioned whether the hair belonged to Sarah's daughter, saying: "Love your beautiful hair so hope that came from your daughter. Also LOVED last night’s episode of Divorce! Laughed till I cried!" Sarah has long been considered a style icon with fans, known to millions around the world as her alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw on hit drama series Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004.

In July, the actress stunned fans when she debuted a cropped platinum blonde hairstyle for romantic comedy, Best Day of My Life. And when it comes to looking after her hair, Sarah revealed that there are two products she can't live without - Serge Normant's shampoo and conditioner. Speaking to Vogue in 2016, she shared: "[Serge Normant] also has a really great mask that I try to use in the summer when I'm not working as much. I use his Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray which I go crazy for because I don't have the skills to really do hair. In my own life I just wash it and go to sleep, I have wavy hair so I use that to just give it some dirt."

