Selena Gomez resurfaces at NYFW with a new look after two-week treatment The singer showed off her new long hair

Selena Gomez stepped back into the spotlight on Tuesday, 13 February, attending the Coach 1941 fashion show in New York City. The 25-year-old brand ambassador for Coach looked effortlessly stylish wearing a floral patchwork dress for the presentation, which she paired with a leather jacket and matching lace-up boots.

The Disney Channel alum, who dyed her hair blonde last November, debuted a new look at the show, sporting dark, longer tresses and bangs. The New York Fashion Week outing marked Selena's first high profile appearance of 2018. The last big event the Wolves singer attended was back in December at the 2017 Fashion Awards.

Selena attended the Coach fashion show during NYFW Photo: Getty Images

It was reported in January that Selena completed a two-week treatment program in New York City for anxiety and depression.Selena, who was spotted with Justin Bieber on Sunday, 11 February, appeared to be in high spirts as she sat front row at the show on Tuesday.

MORE: Selena Gomez unfollows almost everyone on Instagram - see which three celebrities she still follows

"Know that a lack of action on social media is not a lack of my love," she told fans on her Instagram story prior to the show. "I’m working on a lot of stuff and I will love on you guys so soon, I promise. Also, last thing, I might get in trouble for saying this but I’m doing some really, really cool stuff with Coach. It’s coming! See, this is why I can’t be on social media," adding, "I just say everything!"

The singer recently completed a two-week treatment program for anxiety and depression Photo: Getty Images

Selena opened up to Harper's Bazaar earlier this month, admitting that she would be putting herself first this year. "I'm going to say [it will] because I believe that for myself. And anyone who knows me knows I will always start with my health and my well being," the pop star shared. "I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome. There won’t be a day when I'm like, "Here I am in a pretty dress— I won!'"

RELATED: Selena Gomez and mother unfollow each other on Instagram

She continued: "I think it's a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm okay with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else. I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place."