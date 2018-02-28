Harper Beckham is major hair goals in new photo posted by mum Victoria The six-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham is renowned for her long hair

Harper Beckham's doting dad David Beckham has always been protective of his little girl's long hair, and we can see why he doesn’t want to see it being cut! Victoria Beckham posted a new photo on Instagram Stories of the six-year-old sitting down at the kitchen table at home, with all focus on her enviably long hair. Harper's golden locks were styled in gorgeous waves, having been let loose from her pigtails. "Kisses from Harper," the former Spice Girl captioned the photo.

David has previously spoken out about his reasoning for not allowing Harper to cut her hair, telling Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?" In January, Victoria shared another beautiful photograph of Harper's hair, sweetly referring to her only daughter as "Goldilocks."

Harper Beckham will be able to sit on her hair soon!

Although she is only six, Harper has shown a keen interest in fashion. Last week, she was pictured wearing her dad's jacket out to a family meal with her mum, with Victoria proudly sharing a photo of her ensemble on Instagram. "Harper making a fashion statement in daddy's jacket," the fashion designer captioned the post. In the shot, Harper is pictured wearing the jacket - which came down to her knees - teamed with tights and black boots.

Having been to her first fashion show at the tender age of four, and with a fashion designer as her mum, there is little wonder that Harper is showing a keen interest in style. The little girl has influenced many of Victoria's designs, including her Target collection which came out in 2017. In an interview with InStyle magazine,Victoria opened up about her relationship with her daughter and her clothing line, saying: "You really get a sense of the relationship between Harper and me. This is fun, easy, cute, all of those things. Very honest. Very me."