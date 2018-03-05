Lisa Riley shows off gorgeous blonde hair transformation The Loose Women panellist praised her "legend" hairdresser for helping her to achieve her new look

Lisa Riley has taken to social media to showcase her new hair transformation – and fans love it! The Loose Women panellist decided to experiment with warm colours over the winter months, and branded her hairdresser Alex a "legend" after seeing the finished result. In a new photo, Lisa's hair looked lovely with blonde, copper and chestnuts hues bringing out her features. The star posed makeup free in the snapshot, captioning it: "All done…All finished!! I love, love, love all my new colours, blondes, coppers, chestnuts!! Gone warmer and warmer!! Thanks Alex..he knows he is a LEGEND. Without ANY makeup on as well!!!"

Lisa Riley looked gorgeous with a new blonde hairstyle

Shortly after posting the photo, Lisa's fans took to the comments section to compliment her new do. One wrote: "Wow! You look amazing @lisajaneriley. You have worked so hard and boy has it payed off! Stunning!" Another said: "You don’t need any makeup with a smile like yours, naturally pretty." Lisa then replied to a user who told her that she looked "amazing" and glowing," writing: "Thanks so much…how lovely that everywhere I go people say I am glowing..I now need to work out if blondes REALLY do have more fun!"

Lisa's had an incredible few years, and her impressive weight loss journey has been publicly documented by the star, seeing her shed an incredible 12 stone in weight and drop from a dress size 30 to a slim size 12. The former Emmerdale actress released a diet book in December, Lisa Riley's Honesty Diet, which offer encouragement and advice, along with an 'Honesty Diary' section and guilt-free recipes and tips for staying active. "I’m not the slimming fairy and I don’t have a magic wand. I’ve called this my Honesty Diet because that’s exactly what it is. You’re honest with yourself; other people are honest with you; and you’re honest about every single thing you put in your mouth," she told The Mirror.

