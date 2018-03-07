Rochelle Humes shows off brand new hair look The TV presenter rocks every kind of hairstyle!

Rochelle Humes has been embracing her naturally curly hair over the last few months in a bid to install confidence in her young daughter, Alaia-Mai. And on Tuesday, the TV presenter took her curls to the next level. In a new video posted on Instagram Stories, Rochelle looked gorgeous with tight, volume-heavy ringlets as she got ready with the help of a hair stylist. In a second post, the star shared a sneak-preview of her photoshoot for New Look, having recently been named as an ambassador for the British clothing brand.

Rochelle Humes rocked a volume-heavy hairdo

Last month, Rochelle's hairdresser Maurice Flynn spoke to HELLO! about how he styles her curly hair. "At shoots and red carpet events, when I want some texture in Rochelle’s curls, I like to use Wind Blown Dry Finishing Spray by Redken, which gives a nice hold," he said. "For a fuller look I'll use some clip-in extensions, and a curling iron to define any curls that are feeling a bit loose or straight - with a heat protector of course. I also recently discovered Curlformers, which are a great way to curl your hair with zero heat! They come in various different curl types such as spiral, barrel and corkscrew."

Rochelle and Marvin share two young daughters

A doting mum to two daughters, Rochelle decided to stop straightening her hair – something she had been doing since her teens - after her four-year-old told her that she "didn’t look like a princess" with her naturally curly hair. Marvin Humes' wife told her fans on social media at the time: "My four year old little girl Alaia has been telling me for a while that she doesn't like her curly hair. It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn't look like a princess - she said, 'I don't Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair'. It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too."

While Rochelle often shares gorgeous photos of her daughters – who both have beautiful ringlets like their mum – the 28-year-old is careful to maintain their privacy. Just like many other celebrities, including Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Alex Jones, Rochelle only posts photos of the backs of her children's heads.

The star recently explained her reason for doing so when asked by a fan on Instagram. She said: "As their parent I choose to protect their privacy until they are old enough to choose whether or not they want to be in the public eye. Nothing to do with me thinking I'm someone I'm not, I just want them to decide." She added: "Everybody in life parents different and that's our prerogative."