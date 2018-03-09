Holly Willoughby's hair stylist reveals the secret to her perfect waves Here's how you can recreate the This Morning host's perfect tresses

She's a style icon and beauty goddess, so it's no wonder fans are eager to find out how Holly Willoughby's luscious waves are created. After several fan requests and pleas, the This Morning presenter's hair stylist, Ciler Peksah, has finally revealed how she works her magic on those perfect tresses. Quizzed about the kind of tool she uses, Ciler answered: "Hot Tongs is the brand. Size 32.... Bone dry the hair and then use a wand, wrapping hair round once creating S shape." She also told another follower that she uses Aveda for heat protector.

Elsewhere, her hair colourist Sinéad Kelly revealed that she makes the dye herself using a mixture of Garnier. "Colour is created by Sinéad using @garnieruk #nutrisse 10.01 along with some multi tonal babylights strategically placed in using Garnier Multi-lights kit," her official Instagram post reads. When asked about her technique, she responded: "I just use the one colour and lift the highlights as bright as I can. Then the other tone is the tint because I only do babylights it also leaves a lot of the tint reflecting through."

Admitting that she uses Home colours on Holly, Sinéad added: "It works well on @hollywilloughby Hair and also if we look at the market, huge names in our industry that have salons like John Frieda, Vidal Sassoon as an example all have professional salons but also sell Home hair colour in high street stores." She continued: "So it shows us there is two clients, professional Salon hair clients and then Home colouring clients there and there is a market for both because it’s not always convenient for women to go to a salon for so many reasons time and sometimes financially and we have to be understanding."

