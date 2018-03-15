﻿
rose-brown-hair

Rose brown hair is the 2018 pastel hair trend for brunettes

The pretty copper pink look is the next big thing in hair colour

Sophie Hamilton

Looking for a new hair colour but not sure what to try? Well there's a new hue on the beauty block this spring and it's totally dreamy. Last year was all about quirky rose gold shades or 'gown up pink', with a host of stars following the hair trend – now the focus is on rose brown which is super easy for brunettes. A copper pink touch is just the thing to breathe a little life into your old colour. On Instagram's #rosebrownhair page there are tons of stunning inspo pics to show your hairdresser, so start your research pronto.

rose-brown-insta

Photo credit: Instagram / ultrafadebyrich

The rose brown trend all started in Australia with hairstylist Thi Thao Tu who created the pretty colour. Thi told Allure that a combination of bleach, Olaplex treatment and both brown and red dyes were mixed to create the new shade. We predict the A-list set will be showcasing this hue in a matter of weeks. 

On Instagram the new hair colour is growing increasingly popular with over 2,500 people using the hashtag #rosebrown so far. Celebrities such as Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Garner already have a slight rose tint to their brunette locks so we think they would look fab with this shade. Such a sunny look for spring!

