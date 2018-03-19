Phillip Schofield shocks fans with throwback photo of his brown hair The This Morning silver fox looked worlds apart from his usual self

He's the silver fox of This Morning but over the weekend Phillip Schofield shocked fans by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram. A young Phillip was pictured tanned and fresh-faced, but the most surprising feature? His dark hair. "Who is THAT guy!!!! (his hair wasn't brown even then!!)," Phil joked, managing to surprise even himself.

Fans, naturally, loved the photo, with many reminiscing about Phil's earlier days on TV. "You're still my guilty pleasure! I've grown up watching you on television and you just keep getting better and better, you're my silver fox," wrote one fan. "I remember you like this from the broom cupboard years. Fond memories. You're still lovely now," posted another.

Nowadays, the father-of-two is best known for co-presenting This Morning with Holly Willoughby. The BFFs also front the revamped series of Dancing on Ice, which wrapped earlier this month, and are due to appear on the Easter special of Celebrity Juice, which Holly is a regular panellist for alongside Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton. Taking to Instagram, Holly uploaded a snap with Phil and wrote: "Best team mate ever for our Easter special!!!"

Phil and co-host Holly Willoughby always have a giggle on This Morning

Adored for their natural on-screen chemistry, Holly has previously revealed that people have mistaken her and Phil, 55, for a real-life couple. Despite the fact they are both happily married, Holly, 37, admitted they often receive funny looks or comments about the nature of their relationship because the two families go on holiday together.

Speaking to Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw on his breakfast show in 2016, Holly explained: "I do think that when we would bump into people, we went to Portugal, and when people would see us in a bar they'd all be looking at us as if it go, 'Oh my God, are you like actually together in real life?' I'd be like, 'No! It's just a coincidence that we're away.'"