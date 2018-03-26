Kate Hudson reveals shaving her head felt ‘liberating’ The actress told Lorraine she ‘misses’ her bold look

Hollywood beauty Kate Hudson caused a sensation recently by stepping with a shaved buzzcut. And the actress has spoken out about her decision, calling the daring hairstyle "liberating" and saying she believes all women should try it at least once. Speaking on Lorraine last Friday, the 38-year-old revealed she had to shave her hair off for a role in upcoming musical Sister, which is directed by singer Sia. "There's something so liberating about it", Kate told the chat show host. "I really loved it; I actually miss it."

Kate rocked the look at the Urbanworld Film Festival last September

She then went on to add: "I honestly think that a woman in her life at one point needs to just chop it all off," before explaining that people would look at differently when she was rocking the bold look.

Kate also revealed that Sia and her six-year-old son, Bingham, were the ones who shaved her head for her, and said she "missed" it because her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa used to rub her shaved head until she fell asleep. She said: "My boyfriend used to rub my head and it would put me right to sleep, and I'll never forget that sensation of just falling asleep to him rubbing my head and I'd never felt anything like that before."

However, Kate also admitted that the drastic change wasn't easy at first, explaining: "It's funny because when you're doing it for a role you don't really think about it because you're just ready for it, you're like 'let's do this'. But when it was done, it was like: 'Oh, my head's shaved... oh my god!'"

Kate first met Danny when she was 23 and pregnant with her first son Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The couple started dating in December 2016, but managed to keep their romance out of the public eye until the following March, when rumours started to circulate after the pair were pictured kissing while enjoying a lunch date in LA. The loved-up couple then made their red carpet debut together in May last year, at the LA premiere of Snatched, where they supported Kate's actress mother Goldie Hawn as she promoted her latest movie.