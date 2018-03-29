Stacey Solomon shocks with new perm hairstyle on Loose Women The Loose Women panellist rocked a brand new look on Thursday's show

Stacey Solomon is never one to shy away from experimenting with her style, and shocked with a completely new look on Thursday's Loose Women – presenting the ITV daytime show with a statement perm hairstyle. Prior to going on the show, Stacey took to Instagram to show off her new hair, telling her fans that she was "channeling my inner Baby from Dirty Dancing and Nadia Sawalha. Just see this hair on Loose Women today," she laughed. The volume-heavy style was complimented by Stacey's vibrant makeup, with a powder pink eyeshadow, defined brow and rose-hued blusher completing her look.

Stacey Solomon rocked a perm on Loose Women

This isn't the first time that Stacey has played around with her hair. In July, the 28-year-old appeared on Loose Women dressed up as Sandy from Grease in a tribute alongside Ray Quinn as Danny. The mother-of-two looked smoldering in a form-fitting off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit, which was accessorised with a figure-hugging waist belt. To elongate her legs and add a touch of colour to her look, Stacey opted for a pair of red heels featuring a fun triple strap.

Stacey joked that she was channeling her "inner Nadia Sawalha"

Stacey has recently come back to the UK following a family holiday to Gran Canaria with her two sons Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five. During her trip, the star was praised for championing body confidence, after she took to Instagram to share a bikini photograph of her "normal" body. Posing my the poolside with her boys, Stacey looked stylish in a black zip bikini top paired with red Mickey Mouse print bottoms, with her blonde hair styled in a milkmaid braid. "Normal bodies rule! Happy Monday…if you need some realistic motivation," she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to praise the star for being a "great role model", with one writing in the comments section: "I love this! You are a real life inspiration," while another said: "Such a beautiful person inside and out." A third added: "You look amazing and what's even more amazing is your confidence and how it'll brush off on your kids."