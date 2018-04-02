Demi Lovato debuts stylish new bob hairstyle – but is it for real? Her stylist has revealed that the dramatic look is actually a wig

Pop princess Demi Lovato debuted a gorgeous new bob haircut over the weekend – but it may have been an April fools. The pop princess unveiled her dramatic new look on her Instagram stories, posting a video of her with her raven black locks chopped into a dramatic asymmetric bob style. She's seen playing with the ends and turning her head from side to side, trying out selfie angles. Her hairdresser Cesar DeLeon Ramirez also posted a boomerang video to his own account, along with the caption "New Hair New D...". The 25-year-old teamed the look with a dramatic smokey eye, statement brows and glossy nude lips, and wore an elegant beige jacket and silver hoop earrings.

Demi's new look was posted on her stylist's Instagram page

However, her new look may not be as permanent as it appears, because Cesar told Refinery29 that the haircut is, in fact, a very clever wig. He said: "We'd been toying with the idea of cutting her hair into a short bob, but since we've been in the process of growing her hair out, we were a bit hesitant. Since Demi has been on tour, it was the perfect opportunity to give her hair a rest from extensions and the everyday stresses of hot tools."

He then went on to explain that he'd made a selection of wigs for his own brand, Wildform, for the tour, adding: "I also made her a short wig to play with whenever she has the urge to go short. I always suggest this as a solution for anyone wanting a short cut, but isn’t ready to commit just yet. Trying a style out with a wig first will let you feel it out before taking the plunge, and it can also be a daily alternative." And the secret to a realistic-looking wig is, according to Cesar, to have it trimmed into shape while on your head, which is how he created Demi’s look.

Earlier this year the singer, who has been praised for her work raising awareness of mental health issues, offered free therapy sessions for fans attending her US tour. Demi, who has been open about her own bipolar disorder, said she wants to "take away the stigma of mental illness" as she revealed that fans with tickets to her live shows would be able to sign up to therapy sessions and listen to speakers discussing mental health.