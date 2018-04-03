Meghan Markle looks gorgeous with natural curly hair in childhood throwback photo We’d love to see this look on grown-up Meghan

We’re used to seeing Meghan Markle sporting smooth, glossy locks on the red carpet or at official royal engagements. But Prince Harry's fiancee has naturally curly hair – and it's absolutely gorgeous, as a recently-unearthed childhood photograph shows. This picture of Meghan aged 11, taken when she was a pupil at Hollywood's Little Red School House, shows her natural hair unstyled and full of volume as she poses next to a friend. The gorgeous tresses are very different to the loose waves or poker straight styles she gravitates towards these days.

Meghan looks adorable in this childhood snap

We’re wondering if she'll be tempted to bring it back at some point in the near future, as the 36-year-old has already shown she's not afraid to experiment with her style. Back in January she caused a stir amongst royal watchers when she chose to wear her hair in a messy bun while on an official engagement in Brixton, south London. She wore her hair casually tied back, with loose strands down to frame her face. She completed the look with natural make-up; a flawless base and nude lip added the perfect finishing touches.

Meghan's casual looks show she's not afraid to experiment with her style

The former Suits star's colourist recently revealed the secrets behind her beautiful brunette tresses, which feature a number of subtle and carefully-chosen highlights and lowlights. Luis Pacheco, owner of the Toronto-based Medulla & Co. hair salons, told HELLO! how he created the look Meghan sported for her stunning Vanity Fair magazine cover last October.

"Her colour, as you see, is very natural. It’s very reflective of who she is as a person," he said. "Her hair is delicate and she was acting then, so the least amount of chemical work that we did, the better it was for her hair." The colourist played with tones that would look great on and off camera, sticking to lots of gold, beige and dark, and chocolate browns to make it "rich, healthy and reflective".

As Harry and Meghan's big day draws ever-closer, speculation has gone into overdrive as to what hair, makeup and, of course, dress the beautiful bride-to-be will wear down the aisle. The current favourite to design her dress is British couture house Ralph and Russo, who created Meghan's stunning engagement gown.