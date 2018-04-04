Nadia Sawalha's daughters aged 15 and ten dye their hair bold new colours The Loose Women panellist allowed children Maddie, 15, and Kiki, ten, to express themselves with brand new looks

Nadia Sawalha often talks about her family life and raising her two children, Maddie, 15, and Kiki, ten, most recently revealing that she allowed them to dye their hair bold new colours as part of their home education class. The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to showcase her daughters' vibrant hair shades, with Maddie looking cool with a bold orange tone, and Kiki rocking purple tips. "Ermm…it's all change in the hair department here at Sawalha-Adderley HQ!! Home Ed, freedom to express," Nadia captioned the photo of the pair.

Nadia Sawalha's children had fun experimenting with their hair colours

The girls are taking after their famous mum when it comes to experimenting with their hair. In April 2017, Nadia shocked viewers live on Loose Women after straightening her trademark curls, as part of the show's Feel-good Friday segment. The star revealed that the hairstyle had taken hours to achieve, but that she had always wanted to try something new. "It’s changed how I stand. I feel like I’ve got a broom up my back. I thought it was important to try something new as at my age I could get stuck in a rut for the next 20 years," she said.

Nadia and her husband Mark Adderley and thier two daughters

Maddie and Kiki have been home educated for the past few years, with Nadia previously telling HELLO! that since they left their private schools, her daughters have excelled. "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn," she said. "Kiki wants to be an animator while Maddie has ambitions to act or become the first female director of a big budget action movie. The world really is their oyster. We only have to look at our girls' progress to know we made the right decision."

Creativity certainly runs in the family. Nadia boasts actress, cook and TV presenter to her list of accolades, while Maddie and Kiki's dad, Mark Adderley, runs his own TV production company. Nadia's younger sister, Julia Sawalha, is also an actress, best known for her role as Saffy Monsoon in Jennifer Saunder's award-winning comedy show, Absolutely Fabulous.