Gemma Atkinson shows off hair transformation with new fringe The Emmerdale star "went for dinner, and came out with a fringe"

Gemma Atkinson decided to change things up with her hair over the weekend, and stepped out of the salon with a brand new look. The Emmerdale actress paid a visit to Salon Sloane in London, and was delighted with the results after getting a curtain fringe cut into her long, blonde hair. Taking to Instagram to showcase the results, Gemma told fans: "I've got a fringe. I just randomly cut a fringe on a Sunday. I went for dinner, and came out with a fringe." The Strictly Come Dancing star's friend - who was also in the video - added: "That's what happens when your best friends are hairdressers."

Gemma Atkinson decided to get a fringe after lunch on Sunday

Of her new look, Gemma said: "I feel very girly which is a new one for me." Fans were just as complimentary towards her hairstyle, with one writing: "Absolutely love it! My fringe is the same! You look gorgeous." Another said: "You look lovely Gemma, hair really suits you." A third added: "Love the fringe and love your jacket @glouiseatkinson, looking gorgeous as always and loving life, you're deffo an inspiration."

The Strictly star took to Instagram to show off her new look

Gemma's hair was transformed by Salon Sloane co-founder John Vial and celebrity hairstylist Cinta Miller – who recently worked her magic on Chloe Gill's hair for her exclusive HELLO! pregnancy announcement photoshoot. The star also shared a short video of the pair working their magic in the salon, which she captioned: "Decided to have a trim and a fringe! @salonsloane."

Gemma later reunited with boyfriend Gorka Marquez in Manchester

Following her haircut, Gemma enjoyed a date night back in Manchester with her boyfriend, Gorka Marquez. The happy couple went to watch Aston Merrygold on his tour, and later met their friend backstage to pose for a photo after his performance. Gemma and Gorka have been together since teaming up on the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tour, and have been flooding their Instagram pages with couples' workouts, cosy dates and silly videos - it's clear the distance between London and Manchester hasn't affected them!

Gorka recently spoke about how he loves having a girlfriend who is as passionate about fitness as him, saying: "In the past, I’ve had girlfriends who never wanted to train. But Gemma loves it and she likes to eat healthy too. She takes good care of herself. When you have someone who has the same interests as you and who you can share stuff with, it’s nice. Gemma trains hard! She is a machine!"