BBC receives official complaint about presenter’s ‘off-putting’ hair Is this one of the most amusing viewer complaints ever?

The BBC has received an official complaint about the "off-putting" hairstyle worn by one of its presenters. Tina Daheley, who presents BBC Breakfast, posted a snapshot of her long hair on Instagram, along with an extract from the complaint letter. It read: "I would like the presenter on BBC Breakfast to tie her hair back. She would look so much more professional. I don't doubt her ability but her cascading hair is off-putting." It did not contain the sender's name or the date the complaint was made.

Tina's gorgeous locks are apparently not to everyone's taste

Tina's followers found the complaint hilarious, with many jumping in to say how much they loved the 37-year-old's tresses. One said: :Good grief I’d walk barefoot through the snow for hair like this, you can never please some people". Another jokingly suggested that Tina's long layers could be "The New Rachel", saying "Why do you keep getting all this hair jealousy. Why doesn't everyone just go to the hairdressers, get themselves a 'Daheley' and be happy #thenewrachel".

“I would like the presenter on BBC Breakfast this morning to tie her hair back. She would look so much more professional. I don't doubt her ability but her cascading hair is off-putting." pic.twitter.com/s4PasvafTk — Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) March 3, 2018

It's not the first time that Tina, who also presents news bulletins during the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show, has caused a social media stir with her hair. She also recently admitted that she has gone from washing her hair once a day to once a week, getting it blow-dried at London salon Mazella and Palmer. This lead to her being invited on Radio 4's Women's Hour to present a segment the topic.

READ MORE: I got super hair extensions to transform my hair into a thick, lustrous mane – here's my verdict

Earlier this year, Tina hit the presenting jackpot when she hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official joint engagement. The two couples set out their charitable vision for the future as they spoke to Tina about their Royal Foundation and how it has developed over the years. The event was themed 'Making a Difference Together', designed to showcase programmes run by The Royal Foundation, including causes close to the young royals' hearts, such as Heads Together and the Invictus Games.