Victoria Beckham is brave! See star's hair transformation courtesy of Harper David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper showed off her styling skills on her famous parents

Victoria Beckham is used to changing up her hair, having experimented with everything from a bob – circa Spice Girls days – to long, platinum blonde tresses over the years. However, six-year-old Harper managed to come up with a completely new look for her famous mum as she transformed her hair on Tuesday – with mixed results! Taking to Instagram stories, Victoria showed off her new look, posting a picture of the back of her head, with her brunette hair tied up in an assortment of multi-coloured hair bobbles. "When Harper styles your hair," the fashion designer wrote next to the snapshot, accompanied by a laughing and confused face emoji.

A while later, David Beckham took to his own Instagram stories to show a cute video of Harper washing his hair in the family's kitchen. "What are you doing," the retired footballer asked his little girl, to which she sweetly replied: "washing daddy's hair." Harper even added that she would give her dad a massage.

Victoria Beckham showed off her new look, as styled by Harper

Harper herself has enviably long Rapunzel-style hair, which has not been cut since she was born. David and Victoria often style it in pigtails for ease, but on the occasions she wears it down, it gets a lot of reaction from envious fans. It seems that David is the driving force behind his only daughter's long hair, having previously revealed that he refuses to let her go to the hairdressers.

Taking after both her parents, Harper has shown both a keen interest in football – having been seen running around after a ball with dad David – as well as fashion and music, just like her mum. Harper is often videoed singing at the family home in cute clips posted by Victoria, and has been the inspiration for many of her mum's fashion designs, including a gorgeous pair of sparkly crystal pumps named the Harper Slipper, which were the signature shoes in the Victoria Beckham S/S18 collection.

David Beckham also paid a trip to Harper's salon

The Beckham family have been spending the Easter holidays in the States and have recently been joined by oldest son Brooklyn, 18, who flew across from New York to spend time with his parents and younger siblings. Victoria shared a gorgeous photo of her three sons eating out at a restaurant on Tuesday, captioning the picture: "Love my boys so much." David has also been sharing pictures with his children, including a cute one of him and Harper, which he titled: "Pretty girl".