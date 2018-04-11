Princess Eugenie debuts hair transformation ahead of royal wedding Eugenie is set to marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October

Princess Eugenie stepped out with a new look on Wednesday, six months before her wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The bride-to-be looked chic with a freshly chopped bob as she attended charity event Lord Mayor's Big Curry Lunch at London's Guildhall. Eugenie's new hair had been given a bouncy blow-dry for the occasion, styled in a sleek side-parting that framed her face. The 28-year-old's complexion was enhanced with a glowy base and sweep of bronzer, while a sleek flick of liner and lashings of mascara bought attention to her large eyes.

Princess Eugenie debuted a chic bob on Wednesday

Known for her love of fashion, Eugenie looked stylish dressed in a pleated midi dress printed with moons and stars, and featuring balloon sleeves and an open neckline. The outfit was completed with a pair of black court shoes. Eugenie was the royal guest of honour at the afternoon event, which saw over 1,300 people come together to enjoy an afternoon of curry, prize draws and a silent auction. The charity event has been held annually since 2008, so far raising over £1.7m for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the British Army’s national charity. The money raised goes to members of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie shares sweet bridesmaid photo as she prepares royal wedding

The bride-to-be was at the Lord Mayor's Big Curry Lunch in London

It's an exciting year for Eugenie, who will be joining the rest of her family next month at the nuptials of cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they get married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May. Eugenie and Jack will follow suit on 12 October, with the happy news being announced in February. The royal family's official Twitter account shared the news, with a message that read: "The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle."

RELATED: This is what Princess Eugenie's wedding hair might look like