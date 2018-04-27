Meet the hairdresser Meghan Markle has been using for all her London appearances Could he be her royal wedding stylist, too?

Meghan Markle has done nothing but impress us with her modern approach to royal hairstyling - loose waves and low-slung buns included - so, like the rest of London, we're now hankering after an appointment with sought-after hairdresser Miguel Perez, who recently admitted to The Mail On Sunday that he is Meghan's go-to stylist in the UK capital. His star-studded client list also includes fellow hair icon Amal Clooney, who reportedly recommended Meghan to Miguel. The hairstylist, who is based at Sloane Square's exclusive Salon Sloane, told the paper: "Yes, I do Meghan's hair. I do Amal's, and Meghan is friends with her.

Meghan's long, dark brunette hair is often styled in loose waves

"Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here," he continues. "I do her colour, her cut and her styling." Miguel's comments have certainly sent the rumour mill into overdrive as to whether he will be the chosen coiffeur for Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding next month - especially since he recently made his Instagram account private.

MORE: The difference between all three of Kate Middleton's post-baby blow dries

Of the wedding, he told the paper: "We have talked about it and we have a plan. I can't say anymore but we know what we're doing." Miguel is actually well-known for creating big, bouncy blow-dries - particularly on Amal - though it's thought that Meghan will continue her theme for more relaxed styles on the big day.

Miguel with fellow celebrity client, Millie Mackintosh

The celebrity hairdresser was also responsible for Millie Mackintosh's boho halo braid for her wedding to Professor Green in 2013, so he's certainly got the goods to create whatever look Meghan has decided on. Most recently, Meghan opted for a loose and low chignon to attend Monday's memorial service for Stephen Lawrence, prompting predictions that it may be her favoured style for walking down the aisle.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s colourist shares the secrets behind her beautiful brunette hair

Miguel, who is an ambassador for Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris, has also shared his favourite hair trick on the brand's website, advising, "When hair is dry, put conditioner on the ends before you shampoo, that will build up the moisture and improve the condition, and then shampoo and condition as normal. Don’t wrap your hair in a towel for long after washing it as it will take all the moisture away." Well, if it's good enough for Meghan…

WATCH BELOW: How do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal 'firsts' compare?