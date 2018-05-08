Geri Horner looks unrecognisable with a bowl haircut in throwback photo The Spice Girl star wasn't so impressed with her haircut!

Geri Horner proved that she is just like the rest of us over the weekend when she shared a throwback photo of herself with a hairstyle many suffered as a child – the bowl cut. Proving to be a good sport, the former Spice Girl shared the picture with her fans on social media, explaining that her mum had cut her hair like that after she had caught head lice. "Not happy. Me with a bowl hair cut (kindly done by my mother when I caught nits) memories," the mother-of-two captioned the photo. Fans were quick to relate to the image, with one writing: "Oh yes I remember I had a similar haircut because my mother didn’t want me to get nits either! A generation thing I guess." Another said: "Gosh! It reminds me of my childhood, I had the same haircut!" Also pictured in the snapshot was Geri's older sister, Natalie, who found the picture to be just as amusing. "We look horrendous! What was mother thinking!" she wrote.

Geri Horner rocking a bowl haircut

It looks like Geri had a wonderful Bank Holiday weekend reminiscing about old childhood photos and spending time with her young family. Geri shared a video of her and daughter Bluebell, 12, making a "Faked Alaska", made from a chocolate ice lolly and melted marshmallows. Geri then finished off the creation using a blowtorch to brown the tops of the ice cream, warning children watching that it was a job for adults. "Faked Alaska ! ( high speed baked Alaska). Come on it’s hot! @soyummy #canitryabit . Kids don’t try this at home ! Without adult supervision! X," Geri captioned the post.

Geri enjoyed spending time with her young family over the Bank Holiday weekend

In the footage, both Geri and Bluebell sported Spice Girl-inspired T-shirts, with Geri wearing a top emblazoned with the word Ginger, while Bluebell's said: "You can change the world girl". This isn’t the first time that Geri has paid tribute to her pop star days. Recently, the singer gave fans a glimpse into her lounge, with a post showing her one-year-old son Monty leaning on a chair that has been draped with a Union Jack print blanket – giving a nod to her famous dress worn to the 1997 BRIT Awards. "Thinking about stuff, big stuff," she captioned the photo, which soon caught her fans' attention due to the eye-catching decor. ""He's trying to work out how one of mummy's tiny dresses ended up a big throw over blanket," one joked.

