Meghan Markle's hairdresser reveals intimate royal wedding morning details

It's one of the most important jobs to nail on the wedding morning for any bride, and working his magic for Meghan Markle was hairdresser Serge Normant. According to the celebrity hairstylist, the Duchess of Sussex was a calm and chatty bride, with no signs of nerves on her wedding morning. The pair, who met through friends around a year ago, confessed that the job in task was the "easiest process in the world." Speaking at Kensington Palace on Sunday, he shared: "She was calm, yeah. Chatty, absolutely. We were definitely having exchanges, yeah for sure. She was very happy. It was a beautiful morning, just the perfect morning to get married."

Asked if there were any signs of nerves, the Paris-born hairdresser said: "No I don't think so, she was just very happy, very happy, very excited." Detailing their morning together, he added: "We woke up early, had a little coffee and then just went on. It was all smiles, it was just one of those dreamy moments to be honest. If I had to plan it again, I would it just the same again." The "messy bun" took 45 minutes to create. "You know not that long, believe it or not," he continued. "We had to blow dry it from wet, I would say 45 minutes to an hour. Then they did the make-up and then you fiddle around with it a little bit. But it's not that long. I always tend to try and go as fast as I can at these events."

Known for her loose luscious waves, Meghan has previously managed to surprise royal-watchers with her messy buns and her relaxed approached to hair styling. Serge - who is well-known for doing the hair of Sarah Jessica Parker, amongst others – certainly created a stunning look which was the perfect balance between a royal bride and modern woman. Speaking about the delicate tiara - the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau - Serge revealed he only found out about the statement piece a few days before the nuptials.

"It was a beautiful beautiful tiara and pretty easy to place," he said. "That's the key to anyone's wedding. You want it to stay well… We knew what we were doing In terms of placement. It was one of those things that was just easy. It was one of those amazing days that will last a lifetime." When quizzed over the dress, he replied: "I hadn't seen the dress and to be honest, I didn't want to know too much about it either. I knew that there would be a headpiece and a veil and that's all I needed to know."

