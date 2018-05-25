Britain's Got Talent star George Sampson reveals incredible results of third hair transplant The BGT star admitted his receding hairline left him feeling 'low'

Britain's Got Talent star George Sampson has shared his delight over his third hair transplant. Appearing on Friday's This Morning, the 24-year-old, who suffers from alopecia and a genetic condition, admitted that his receding hairline had left him "feeling low" as it had affected his career. "I still get hundreds of young men messaging me about their problems with hairlines and how low they get," he explained. "I wasn't that bad. For me it was more I still wanted to work in TV, do all these amazing things, because I've got a baby face I'll still play 16/17."

He added: "When my hairline was receding, it was almost impossible to get the work and because of that I was feeling low." Of his new transplant, George said: "I had this 12 weeks ago, it will double in thickness over the next three to six months." The TV star has since become a huge support to those going through the same thing. "It's been a real shock for me to listen to these guys," he added. "I ring a lot of them to help as much as I can. I say I'm willing to talk to you and tell you about my experiences and the procedures."

Last year, the BGT star revealed he suffers from alopecia and a genetic condition

Last year, George revealed footballer Wayne Rooney inspired him to undergo the £9,000 procedure after his hair started to thin from his head-spinning act. "Wayne Rooney – he was 25 [when he had the hair transplant]. He gave me a lot of confidence," he previously told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. He explained that it wasn't all down to his dancing, saying: "There was more to it than head spinning. It started with genetics, my dad hasn’t got the greatest hairline but then everything I do, the stress-related illness, I was diagnosed with alopecia then the head spinning."

