Stacey Solomon shows off hair transformation – and fans love it! The Loose Women panellist has changed up her look in time for the summer

Stacey Solomon's long bob has been transformed after she took a trip to the hairdressers this week, and she looks fabulous! The Loose Women panellist took to social media to showcase her new look to her fans after deciding to change her hair up for the summer months with hair extensions. Now with long, wavy blonde hair, Stacey was very happy with the results, and thanked her 'hair genius' for their service. "That fresh hair feeling.. good morning everyone! Hope you all have a great day… I'm going to spend most of the day swishy my hair around in a ridiculous fashion. Thank you "tatianakarelinaofficial you hair genius, I love it," she wrote besides the picture.

Stacey Solomon looks great with her new hair!

Shortly after Stacey unveiled her hairstyle, fans took to the comments section to praise her new look. "Hair goals," one wrote, while another said: "Absolutely love your hair Stacey, you look amazing. Have a lovely day," another said. A third wanted to know what shade of blonde Stacey had opted for, to which Stacey replied: "It's about five different colours haha!" The former X Factor finalist used hair extension specialist Tatiana Kerelina to help her get her new look. She is extremely popular and has a hair salon in Kensington, London.

The Loose Women star is much-loved for her fashion too

Stacey is much-loved by her fans for her down-to-earth nature, and the star often uses her celebrity to help promote body positivity with everything from body image to her problem-prone skin. The star is also known for her purse-friendly wardrobe, and often wears a variety of outfits from the high street, in particular Primark and Topshop. Back in April, the star wowed in an embellished denim jacket with pom pom detailing which cost just £35 from Primark, and proved a huge hit with her Instagram followers. Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Stacey's fans couldn’t get enough of her rainbow striped trousers from Zara, which she wore during an appearance on Loose Women. The multi-coloured trousers cost just £17.99, and were styled with a simple T-shirt to complete her look.

