Mel B's shocking Barbie doll transformation –see her blonde hair The former Spice Girl often experiments with her hair

Mel B is forever changing her hairstyle. From her Spice Girls days when she was best known as Scary Spice, the star rocked a signature curly afro, and has since styled and straightened it varying lengths throughout the years. And on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, she shocked viewers with a Barbie-inspired makeover, complete with long blonde hair and a pink dress. Her hair even had fellow judge Simon Cowell lost for words, which resulted in Mel asking him: "Do I look that different? What's your problem? Either you like it or you don’t!" The star also took to Instagram to share a short clip of her on the television with her blonde hair while talking to a contestant who had been rude to her. Her fans were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "Love the hair, while another said: "LOVE the blonde hair." A third added: "You look beautiful."

Mel B with her blonde hair

While Mel has proved that she can pull off any hairstyle, the mother-of-three's blonde do was actually just a wig, and had been worn back in March when the show had been pre-recorded. The star had posted a video of her and Heidi Klum that month on Instagram, showing them dancing in their dressing room, which she captioned: "Yep @heidiklum I would die my hair blonde for you #onlyforyou #girlpower#blondehairdontcare @cyberalma." In another video, Mel shared a before-and-after of her hair as she took off the blonde with to reveal her natural hair, which had been braided.

The star recently told HELLO! all about the Spice Girl reunion

Mel recently chatted to HELLO! about the much-anticipated Spice Girls comeback, revealing that there had been a date set. "The deal is done and all five of us are very much looking forward to taking to the stage again," she shared. Earlier in the year, all five members - Mel B, Geri, Emma, Victoria Beckham and Mel C – reunited at Geri's house, some 24 years after the band launched. It's not yet known whether the pop group are reuniting for a one-off performance in September, or whether they'll commit to a string of concerts.

