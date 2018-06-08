We need to talk about Princess Madeleine's AMAZING flower crown We love her unexpected accessory!

The Swedish royal family celebrated baby Princess Adrienne's christening on Friday - and boy, did they nail it with their occasion-wear. Proud mum Princess Madeleine looked incredible in a beautiful floral midi dress, but we were even more blown away by her choice of hair accessory - a gorgeous flower crown pinned behind her ears. Wow! While the British royal family always opt for hats on these kinds of occasions - and many of the other Swedish guests did - it seems that Madeleine wanted to break tradition a little. Her risk certainly paid off…

We love Princess Madeleine's unusual hair accessory

The picture-perfect headwear featured pink and orange flowers with hints of green foliage - tying in perfectly with the Princess' patterned outfit. To accommodate the statement look, she kept her blonde hair long and straight, parted in the centre for a sleek look. Nailed it.

It seems the event had a flowery theme, since an incredible floral display covered the entire back of the chapel, and many of the other female guests opted for blooming dresses or headpieces. The ceremony was actually a particularly special day for Princess Madeleine and husband Chris O'Neill, since it also fell on their fifth wedding anniversary. Aw!

Crown Princess Victoria also rocked a flower crown during her 31st birthday celebrations in 2008

While flower crowns have in recent years have been popular at festivals and even hen dos, they do go way back in terms of royalty - Queen Victoria was even known to weave flowers into her hair, and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden memorably wore a halo of flowers while celebrating her 31st birthday in 2008.

Of course, with the likes of Dolce and Gabbana and Valentino bringing floral headpieces to their runways, too, it's never been chicer to add a posy or two to your hairstyle of choice. And now it's got the royal seal of approval, will we see any of the British royal family rocking a flower crown? Our money's on Princess Beatrice…

