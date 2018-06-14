EastEnders star Samantha Womack looks TOTALLY different with brown hair The actress received plenty of compliments from her celebrity friends

Samantha Womack has decided to change her hair – and she looks incredible! The former EastEnders actress – who played Ronnie Mitchell in the BBC One soap, has surprised her fans with a new look, transforming her trademark blonde locks for a glossy brunette 'do. Taking to Twitter, the 45-year-old posted a photograph of herself to showcase her new hair, captioning the picture: "Yes I've gone darker." In the photo, Samantha's hair was styled in pigtails, and her eyebrows also looked noticeably darker. The look went down a treat with her famous friends. Former EastEnders co-star Jo Joyner – who played Tanya Branning in the show - wrote: "Gorgeous lady," while Honey Mitchell actress Emma Barton wrote: "Wow!!! You look beautiful as always Sam… miss your face! Xxx."

Samantha Womack looks stunning as a brunette

Since her character was killed off in dramatic scenes in 2016, Samantha has been busy working in the theatre, where she starred as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, alongside the likes of Les Dennis and Tom Fletcher's younger sister Carrie. Most recently, it was revealed that she had landed her first TV role since leaving the soap in Silent Witness, which will see her star alongside Emilia Fox in scenes that are yet to be aired. Samantha shared a picture of her earlier in the month on set with her co-stars, captioning it: "Working hard."

MORE: Samantha Womack shares heartache over father's suicide

The actress is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders

After leaving EastEnders, Samantha and her co-star Rita Simmons – who played her onscreen sister Roxy Mitchell, have remained incredibly close. Talking about her friend during an appearance on This Morning, Samantha said: "I speak to Rita about six times a day," she added. "You can't give up something like that. We were together for such a long time, and she feels like my sister still, so I am grateful actually. I came away with the most amazing friend ever." Revealing she was pleased with her exit – which saw the Mitchell sisters drown in a swimming pool on Ronnie and Jack's wedding day - Samantha remarked: "I wouldn't have wanted to end up in Ongar. No offence to the people of Ongar! I just think if a character ends up anywhere, wherever it may be, it's not a punchy ending. So it was definitely punchy."

MORE: Samantha Womack breaks silence over EastEnders departure