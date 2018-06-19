Victoria Beckham rocks the Meghan Markle 'messy bun' as she heads out in New York - while husband David arrives in Tokyo LOVE.

Victoria Beckham looked effortlessly stylish, as ever, as she left her hotel in New York for a day of meetings on Monday - as husband David jetted off to Tokyo for another work commitment. The couple have gone their separate ways once again, after celebrating Father's Day together with three of their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper at the weekend. Victoria, who looked beautiful in a loose pastel dress, pulled her hair back into a low messy bun - reminiscent of the Duchess of Sussex's now-signature style.

It looks like the fashion designer is back in New York for a series of business meetings, since she took to her Instagram Stories to share some of her day with her millions of followers. The 44-year-old and her team visited the Instagram offices, too, where Victoria's own social media snaps took pride of place on the wall. "Look… how cool is that?" the mum-of-four said over her video. She later showed her team enjoying some ice cream in the cafeteria, and even having manicures in between meetings! Where can we apply?

On Sunday, Victoria took to Instagram once again to share some adorable snaps of her family celebrating Father's Day - in another display of solidarity since rumours the she and David were to split emerged. An adorable shot of David with his three youngest children was captioned: "I think they love him x Truly the best daddy @davidbeckham x missing u @brooklynbeckham."

She also posted a sweet solo snap of David, posing with his cards and a mug emblazoned with the word "Daddy". "Happy Fathers day @davidbeckham to the best daddy in the world!!! X We all love u so much!!! x so many kisses from us all x." It's not known why David is visiting Tokyo this week, though he recently took a trip to the Japanese capital with eldest son Brooklyn, where the pair explored the sites and tried local food.

