Kate Wright shocks fans with dramatic hair transformation: see photos The former TOWIE star has shared some exciting news!

Kate Wright is known for her effortlessly chic style, but it seems the former TOWIE star has decided to switch things up a little bit. The 27-year-old has ditched her luscious blonde hair for a pale pink hue - and it looks fabulous. Although the transformation is sensational, the makeover is a temporary measure as she has teamed up with Panasonic to launch their new Rose Gold Duo hair styling range. Taking to Instagram to tease the look, Rio Ferdinand's girlfriend told her fans: "I'm so excited to announce that I'm working with @panasonicbeautyukfor the new #RoseGoldDuo."

Kate Wright has unveiled a shocking new transformation

Speaking to MailOnline at the launch, Kate revealed that the new range is perfect as it helps with her super speedy lifestyle. "I'm always in a mad rush in the morning trying to get out of the house especially with the kids so I just love the hairdryer as well as the straightener," she shared. "It's the main one and it's got a quick drying nozzle so if you want to just get out of the house quickly and dry your hair so much quicker this is so much better than any other product out there."

The pink hair is only temporary

The ex-reality TV star is step-mum to football star Rio's three children - Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six. On taking care of them while the sportsman is working as a pundit at the World Cup in Russia, Kate added: "It is challenging but it's just as amazing. It was always going to be a hard job, it was never going to be easy but I love it and I couldn't imagine life without the three children." Rio and Kate have been dating since 2016, after the dad-of-three tragically lost his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015.

