VIDEO: Take a look back at 100 years of royal hairstyles From the Queen's curls to the Kate blow dry, relive the royals' best hair looks

You can always rely on women in the royal family to showcase a fabulous hairstyle, be it for a formal occasion or at a relaxed family event. Over the last century we've seen just about every hairstyle going from our royal ladies – short curly styles to long, sweeping locks or slicked back looks, the high-profile women have tried them all. Remember Princess Diana's 80s bouffant style or Princess Margaret's Hollywood waves? HELLO! has created a video taking a look back at 100 years of royal hairstyles, so you can take a trip down memory lane and relive all the best regal hair looks.

Loading the player...

Queen Mary was famous for her short curled locks, while the Queen Mother's gentle waves inspired a nation of similar styles. The Queen has rarely deviated from her short, curled look which suits her face shape perfectly. Diana, Princess of Wales surprised royal fans with her memorable clicked-back hairstyle – our personal favourite.

MORE: The REAL reason Princess Diana didn't want anyone to know about her haircuts

While the Duchess of Cambridge has showcased several different hair looks, from cascading natural waves in frequent down styles, to glamorous up-dos at royal functions with beautiful tiaras. Then there's the 'Kate blow dry' which we're constantly trying to recreate. These royal ladies know a thing or two about wow hair! If only we had a hairdresser on speed dial just like them…

MORE: Kate's most elegant hairstyles to date