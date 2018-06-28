Catherine Tyldesley's hair transformation is stunning – see her surprise new look! Doesn’t she look great!

We all know actress Catherine Tyldesley as beautiful blonde Eva Price on Coronation Street, but having now left the show, the star has decided that it is time for a brand new look to mark her departure. Catherine paid a visit to top stylist Calum Tierney of Terence Paul in Hale, where Calum spent four hours working his magic to transform her locks from blonde to brunette. Catherine's hair looks stunning with honey-hued highlights, and has been cut to a shoulder length lob. The mum-of-one was very happy with the results, and took to Twitter to thank her hairdresser. "Thank you @calumtierney @TerencePaul for my fab new locks! Loving the change #goodbyeEva #brunettedays," she wrote. Her fans adored her new look, with one telling her: "Like the new colour. It really suits you."

Catherine looks lovely as a brunette Photo Credit: T.D

Catherine has wrapped up filming on Coronation Street, and had an emotional send off last week, complete with a leaving party with the cast and crew from the show. On her last day, her co-star Shayne Ward, who played her on-screen boyfriend Aidan Connor, came to surprise her on set, and the star shared a short video of her leaving the studios to a round of applause.

Although Catherine has admitted she will miss her Corrie co-stars, she is very much looking forward to the future. Talking to Lorraine Kelly while appearing on Lorraine earlier in the month, the mum-of-one said: "I've been there for seven years now, so I just felt it was time for a change and we wanted to do a bit of travelling as well, in between projects, as a family." As well as getting to see the world with her family, Catherine is also looking forward to spending more time with her three-year-old son Alfie. "My little boy is three, she he'll get to see a bit more of mummy. I'm excited", she added.

Until recently Catherine was known for her blonde hair

While on the show, Catherine also confirmed that her final scenes in Corrie will air in August, and that her character definitely won't be killed off, giving her the opportunity to go back in the future. And while Catherine very much enjoys playing Eva – which saw her nominated for the Best Actress award at the British Soap Awards earlier in the month – the star is now looking to try out new projects. "Kate Oates has really fuelled my desire to do some gritty drama as well, so we'll see what happens. I feel really excited," she said.