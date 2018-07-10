These are all of Princess Charlotte's most adorable hairstyles - including the one she debuted at Prince Louis' christening Cuteness overload!

Princess Charlotte never fails to look absolutely adorable – and as well as the pretty pinafores and floral tea dresses that the Duchess of Cambridge chooses to dress her in, her signature shoulder-length hair is often styled for maximum cuteness, too. The four-year-old was as charming as ever when she stepped out with her family for new little brother Prince Louis' christening on Monday – and in fact, she debuted a brand new hairstyle too! Let's look back on her sweetest styles to date…

The mid-parting

Charlotte, like many little girls, has grown her hair longer in recent years, and wore a new style at Louis' christening on Monday. Her now slightly-past-shoulder-length locks were parted at the middle, instead of the side, and she wore a sweet bow hairband, instead of her previously well-loved hairclip. As usual, her accessory matched perfectly with her dress and shoes. All together now: aww!

The bow slide

Little Charlotte often wears her hair pinned off her face, and has regularly been spotted wearing a sweet bow hair clip. Practical and pretty! On the left, the little girl wore a red accessory to match her patterned dress on arrival to Warsaw airport for her family's royal tour of Poland and Germany in July 2017 – while in the right picture she wore another of her favourite colours, blue, during the same tour, this time in Berlin.

Scraped back and simple

With that in mind, the Princess has also been seen with the front of her hair scraped back in an almost half-up style – most recently, on a day out at the polo with mum Kate and brother Prince George. She also wore a similar look for the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May, where she was a bridesmaid – though of course, the style was finished off with a gorgeous floral crown for the occasion.

Loose side-parting

For Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2016, the then three-year-old also sported a gorgeous flower crown for her bridesmaid duties, though this time her hair was styled completely loose, in a side-parting – which is how Kate has always chosen to part her daughter's hair, until very recently.

The low ponytail

We saw Charlotte wear a sweet ponytail for the first time in the first official portraits of baby Louis, which Kate and William also released to mark the Princess' fourth birthday. Again, any loose wisps were pinned back with a grip, as she kissed her new baby brother's head in the adorable photograph.

