Catherine Zeta-Jones shows tiny waist in new tap dancing video

The Chicago actress posted a black-and-white video of her practicing her steps on social media

by Hanna Fillingham

Catherine Zeta-Jones is incredibly talented! The Hollywood actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her practicing her steps at home, which she captioned: "Tap Tuesday." In the black-and-white footage, Catherine, 48, is seen wearing a tiny leotard, showcasing her enviably slim figure while tap dancing. After posting the clip online, fans were quick to compliment the Chicago actress on her talents, with one writing: "This is seriously impressive," while another added: "You're looking good." A third said: "This is bringing back Chicago vibes."

catherine-zeta-jones-dancing

Catherine Zeta-Jones practiced her tap dancing at home

Wales-born Catherine began her successful career starring in West End productions as a child, and later studied musical theatre in London before making a name for herself in Hollywood. The mother-of-two has seemingly now passed on her performance genes, having previously revealed to HELLO! that children Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old Carys are set for a career on the stage.

 

Catherine impressed fans with her dancing 

The actress, who shares Dylan and Carys with husband Michael Douglas, talked about their passion, revealing: “I think they're good at it. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft. My son wants to do a Bachelor of Arts in theatre. My daughter wanted to be a paediatrician until she was five, when she decided acting was better."

carysdylan

The Hollywood star's children Dylan and Carys are following in her footsteps 

Discussing their other talents, Catherine explained her household is a very "happy" one. "They're very musical, so we sing through life - which is a great treat for me because my husband… well, I love him, but he can't sing a note," she explained. "You know, he claims he sang on the backing track to When the Going Gets Tough, the Touch Gets Going but I know Billy Ocean wouldn't let him. But my daughter plays piano, my son plays bass guitar and lead guitar and I just bought him a huge drum set, to his father's distaste. They love disco, my son's into the Rolling Stones, and it's all very eclectic and wonderful. I love the fact that they love music so much."

