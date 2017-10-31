Catherine Zeta-Jones shows tiny waist in new tap dancing video The Chicago actress posted a black-and-white video of her practicing her steps on social media

Catherine Zeta-Jones is incredibly talented! The Hollywood actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her practicing her steps at home, which she captioned: "Tap Tuesday." In the black-and-white footage, Catherine, 48, is seen wearing a tiny leotard, showcasing her enviably slim figure while tap dancing. After posting the clip online, fans were quick to compliment the Chicago actress on her talents, with one writing: "This is seriously impressive," while another added: "You're looking good." A third said: "This is bringing back Chicago vibes."

Wales-born Catherine began her successful career starring in West End productions as a child, and later studied musical theatre in London before making a name for herself in Hollywood. The mother-of-two has seemingly now passed on her performance genes, having previously revealed to HELLO! that children Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old Carys are set for a career on the stage.

The actress, who shares Dylan and Carys with husband Michael Douglas, talked about their passion, revealing: “I think they're good at it. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft. My son wants to do a Bachelor of Arts in theatre. My daughter wanted to be a paediatrician until she was five, when she decided acting was better."

Discussing their other talents, Catherine explained her household is a very "happy" one. "They're very musical, so we sing through life - which is a great treat for me because my husband… well, I love him, but he can't sing a note," she explained. "You know, he claims he sang on the backing track to When the Going Gets Tough, the Touch Gets Going but I know Billy Ocean wouldn't let him. But my daughter plays piano, my son plays bass guitar and lead guitar and I just bought him a huge drum set, to his father's distaste. They love disco, my son's into the Rolling Stones, and it's all very eclectic and wonderful. I love the fact that they love music so much."