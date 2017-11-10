Emma Roberts opens up about her diet - and why junk food is still on the menu The actress opened up about her healthy attitude to food

Actress Emma Roberts refuses to put restrictions on her diet and will eat bacon or doughnuts whenever she pleases. The former Scream Queens star doesn't obsess over counting calories when she has a craving for comfort foods, relying on her regular workout routine to keep her slim no matter what she eats. "With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time," she explains to Shape magazine. "I try not to say that I won't eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, 'What do I feel like eating?'"

Emma, 26, reveals she adopted her diet philosophy while filming American Horror Story: Coven in New Orleans in 2013, confessing she couldn't get enough of the Big Easy's Cajun food - and decided there and then to stop worrying about what she eats.

Emma Roberts opened up about her healthy relationship with food

"I started working out regularly when I was living in New Orleans, shooting American Horror Story: Coven several years ago. I really fell in love with the food there," she shares. "To counter all I was eating, I worked out more. It was a great balance: I'd have fried-chicken sliders at night and then go to my yoga class the next morning."

Emma is no slacker when it comes to exercise - she demands results from her fitness regimen. "I work with a trainer, Andrea Orbeck, because I need to get my cardio," she details. "Our sessions are an hour, focusing mostly on arms, abs, and a** - the all-important three A's."

The actress doesn't obsess with calorie counting

Adding, she revealed: "I also do yoga. I usually take classes with a friend. For Pilates, my favourite workout, I go to Body by Nonna, and I can see my shape transform within a couple of sessions. That's good because I'm that person who, after one class, lifts up her shirt and says, 'Where are my abs?' I want results!'"