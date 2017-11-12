Exclusive: Joe Wicks talks about girlfriend Rosie Jones and building his dream home The Body Coach is releasing a new fitness DVD

He is the man who has made £12million in the last year and is also the author of the second best-selling cookbook, Lean in 15, of all time. For his latest venture Joe Wicks, otherwise known as The Body Coach, has launched a DVD, Lean in Fifteen Workouts, and HELLO! caught up with him for an exclusive interview in Lake Como, Italy.

In the interview Joe, 31, says he never planned on being this successful. "I was never that ambitious until I started to see what I was capable of doing," Joe, who has five million social media followers, told HELLO! "I still have to pinch myself that I get paid to do DVDs, books – thinks I never would have dreamed of doing. It just shows that social media can really change people's lives."

MORE: Joe Wicks' chicken pie recipe

Joe Wicks opened up about his career and relationship with Rosie Jones

Adding that he chooses to keep his relationship with girlfriend Rosie Jones private, he continued: "I don't really have a desire to be a celebrity – I just want to be successful. My relationship is the one thing I want to be private about. We don't share pictures on Instagram and we're fine with that. When you open stuff up, there are trolls and horrible stuff and it's like 'what’s the point?' We know we're happy and that's it, really."

RELATED: Try one of Joe's Lean in 15 workouts

Joe also tells the magazine that he is building his dream house – which will include a rather unusual feature. "When I wake up, I want to be able to slide down to my living room," he said. "And obviously I am going to have a nice gym and kitchen. It has taken two years to get planning permission but I've always loved the show Grand Designs so my dream was to build a house. It's a year away from being ready."

Joe Wicks Lean in Fifteen Workouts will be available on DVD and digital download from Monday 13 November, RRP £19.99

To read more of the interview with Joe, pick up the latest copy of HELLO! magazine.